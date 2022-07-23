Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 146.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.