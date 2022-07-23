Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

