Piper Sandler Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

