Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

