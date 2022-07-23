PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

