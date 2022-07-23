Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 3,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

