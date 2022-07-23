Prism Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,804,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,097,866,000 after buying an additional 518,766 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.