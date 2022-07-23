Prism Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.