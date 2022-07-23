Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $34.02

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.02, but opened at $35.31. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 16,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,003 shares of company stock valued at $19,177,701. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

