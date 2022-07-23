Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Raised to €90.00 at UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Prosus from €110.00 ($111.11) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($86.87) to €93.00 ($93.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prosus from €73.40 ($74.14) to €69.40 ($70.10) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

PROSY stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

