PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $116.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

PTC Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

