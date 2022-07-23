Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 0.9%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.