Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 0.9%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

