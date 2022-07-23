PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

