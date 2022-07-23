Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.60. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

