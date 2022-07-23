Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By B. Riley

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:SI opened at $86.50 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.