Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $317,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $213,821,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

