Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

