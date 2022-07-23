Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

