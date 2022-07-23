Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Decreased by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.57. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

