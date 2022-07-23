Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

IBKR opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,867,511 shares in the company, valued at $176,437,951.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $31,890,800 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

