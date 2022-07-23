Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lifted by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $117,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

