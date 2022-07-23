Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average is $301.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

