Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reduced by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $14.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.38 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.60. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

