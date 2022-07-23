Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.27 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

