Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Down 5.8 %

QTNT stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Insider Transactions at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

