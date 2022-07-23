Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

RLGT stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

