Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

NYSE:RL opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

