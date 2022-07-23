Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

