Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.43. 38,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 43,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.