Raymond James Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 135,429 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

