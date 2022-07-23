Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.