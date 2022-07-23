Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

