Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Stock Down 0.9 %

RGEN opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.