Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

