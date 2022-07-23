Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of APA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 548.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

