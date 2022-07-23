Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

