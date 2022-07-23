Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.
Institutional Trading of Biogen
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.