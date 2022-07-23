Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

