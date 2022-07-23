Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $21.20 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.