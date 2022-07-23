Research Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$126.18 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$85.15 and a 12-month high of C$132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$108.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

