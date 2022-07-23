Research Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.