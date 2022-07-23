Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triton International Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triton International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.86. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Triton International has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

