Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $234.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($217.17) to €240.00 ($242.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($188.89) to €251.00 ($253.54) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($213.13) to €213.00 ($215.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($237.37) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.
Rheinmetall Cuts Dividend
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
