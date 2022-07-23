Robert W. Baird Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $949.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average of $855.46. Tesla has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 873.8% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.