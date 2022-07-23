Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $221.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.61.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

