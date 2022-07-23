Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 360

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 575 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of ROYMY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

