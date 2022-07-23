Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,795.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

