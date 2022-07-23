Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of SGSVF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

