Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:SBB opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
