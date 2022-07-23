Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.83. 1,402,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,128,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

