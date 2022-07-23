SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($106.06) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($116.16) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($133.33) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.06 ($92.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.59. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($131.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.